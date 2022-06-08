Exclusive

Chloë Bailey Reveals Her Relationship Dealbreakers

By Paige Strout Jun 08, 2022 8:52 PMTags
Watch: Chloe Bailey Plays REVEALING Game of Hot or Not (EXCLUSIVE)

Chloe Bailey knows what qualities a man needs to treat her right.

"Don't be cocky," the singer shared with E! News' Daily Pop while chatting about her Make ‘Em Sweat hot sauce collab with DoorDash. "Don't play me. You better respond to me. Don't have long fingernails."

Her final, and perhaps most important, relationship dealbreaker: "You better smell good."

As for how the 23-year-old likes to end her dates? Well, as she told host Justin Sylvester, with "a little mystery."

On the other hand, "If it's like a long-distance situation and it's the first time meeting up," she said that sharing a kiss "might be hot."

And when it comes to finding a man, well, slide on into her DMs—older prospects welcome.

"I have a mature soul," she said about age gaps. "I need someone to teach me some things because ‘imma be teaching them some things. You know what I mean?"

As for dating a younger guy? She said, "Not for me."

Check out the full interview above.

Chloë's DashPass Exclusive Make ‘Em Sweat hot sauce collab with DoorDash drops June 9.

