Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright's Red Carpet Debut Is Good as Hell

Watch out for this couple.
On June 3, Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright made their red carpet debut while attending an event for her Amazon Prime Video reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on June 3.
At L.A.'s DGA Theater Complex, the "Rumors" singer slayed in a head-to-toe hot pink Valentino ensemble, which included a spaghetti strap fit-flare mini-dress, opera-length gloves, tights and platform heels, all in the same bright shade. She completed her look with a retro-inspired swept-up hairdo.
The comedian, meanwhile, wore a chic pinstripe suit coat, black turtleneck and a braided hairstyle.
Their walk on the carpet wasn't their only relationship milestone. That evening, they also went IG official, with Lizzo posting a series of snaps, including one of her gloved left hand resting on her boyfriend's hand. As she wrote, "Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch #FYC."
Needless to say, it was a good as hell debut. Especially after months of teasing. Back in April, during a candid interview with Andy Cohen, Lizzo confirmed she has a boyfriend.
When asked if it's hard to date in the public spotlight, the Grammy winner said her fame is "not even a factor" in her relationship.
"If you have the right person, no, not at all," she explained without naming her man. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."
Later that month, Myke was seen by his girlfriend's side at her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on April 16 and again at her 34th birthday celebration on April 26.
And yes, the rumors are true: She's falling for him. While discussing her upcoming album, she said she was "a little bit" in love—and noted her new music is inspired by romance.
"It is a love album," she shared with Variety February. "I'm shocked."