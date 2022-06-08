Peter Wagner Breaks Silence on Brother Harrison’s Death

Peter Wagner is remembering the good times he had with his brother Harrison.
After Harrison, the youngest son of General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner, was found dead in a Los Angeles neighborhood parking lot on the morning of June 6, his older brother shared throwback photos of the two together over the years.
Peter, 31, captioned the June 8 Instagram post, "Always with you."
General Hospital's executive producer Frank Valentini sent his condolences to the actors from everyone involved on the show.
"On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time," he tweeted June 7. "We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts."
Jack and Kristina met on the set of the hit soap opera. The couple wed in 1993, however, they split in 2006. Jack went on to star in The Bold and the Beautiful, Melrose Place and When Calls the Heart.
Jack is also dad to 34-year-old daughter Kerry whose biological mother had put her up for adoption.
Last month, Kristina shared a photo on Instagram of herself sitting between her two sons on the steps of their family ranch.
"A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years," she captioned the May 20 post. "The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it's time to part. We'll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead."