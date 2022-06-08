Peter Wagner Breaks Silence on Brother Harrison’s Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Peter Wagner is remembering the good times he had with his brother Harrison.

After Harrison, the youngest son of General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner, was found dead in a Los Angeles neighborhood parking lot on the morning of June 6, his older brother shared throwback photos of the two together over the years.

Peter, 31, captioned the June 8 Instagram post, "Always with you."

General Hospital's executive producer Frank Valentini sent his condolences to the actors from everyone involved on the show.

"On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time," he tweeted June 7. "We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts."

Jack and Kristina met on the set of the hit soap opera. The couple wed in 1993, however, they split in 2006. Jack went on to star in The Bold and the Beautiful, Melrose Place and When Calls the Heart.