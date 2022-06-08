Slay in Crochet This Summer Like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk & More Celebs

Crochet is the perfect celebrity trend to wear this summer, and these styles start at just $8.

By Carly Shihadeh Jun 08, 2022 7:10 PMTags
E-Comm: Crochet TrendGetty Images, Instagram

If you've noticed crochet styles worn by it girls everywhere where you live or on Instagram, you've come to the right place. We're so inspired by crochet styles worn by celebrities like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Suki Waterhouse that we created a crochet shopping guide for you just in time for summer.

Crochet is the perfect trend for warmer weather this season, as it will keep you cool, both temperature-wise and style-wise. Whether you're rocking chic neutrals or fun bright colors, this is the perfect trend to wear on a night out on vacation or as your beach coverup. Trust us, you'll be the chicest one on the beach or on your trip.

There are so many ways to wear this material, whether it's a sophisticated dress, a trendy mini skirt, a fun crop top, or adorable accessories. The best news? These styles start at just $8. Scroll below for 16 ways to rock the crochet trend.

Meihuida Women Y2k Sweater Argyle Sweater Pullover Long Sleeve Flower Button Knitted Cropped Cardigan Sweaters

Live out your Y2K dreams in this colorful crochet top that's perfect for summer. 

$24
Amazon

Sndys Shona Maxi Dress

This neutral dress is so chic and perfect for your next vacation. 

$79
Revolve

Halter Neck Crop Cami Top Knitted Printed Tank Tops Tee Y2k Sleeveless Strappy Summer Shirts Streetwear

We found your go-to statement top this summer, and it's only $8 at Amazon.

$8
Amazon

High Tide Crochet Cover-Up

Throw this over your bikini and you'll be the most fashionable person on the beach.

$65
$43
Urban Outfitters

Superdown Elektra Crochet Pant

We love a fun pant moment as a bathing suit coverup for summer. 

$58
Revolve

Women's Color Block Y2K Knit 2 Piece Outfits Crochet Knitted Hollow Out Long Sleeve Button Up Shirts and Shorts Set Sweatsuit

This set is only $16 and it comes in 16 colors and patterns.

$16
Amazon

More to Come Angelina Midi Skirt

This midi skirt is so chic and the perfect way to rock the crochet trend.

$74
Revolve

Crochet Mushroom Keychain

How adorable is this mushroom keychain? It's yours for only $12.

$12
Urban Outfitters

Women Y2K Button Shirts 2 pcs Sets Button Up Plaid Long Shirts High Waist Short Pants Sets Summer Outfits Streetwear

Green is the color of the summer, and you can rock this two-piece crochet set for just $12.

$12
Amazon

Sndys Nile Knit Mini Skirt

We love a mini skirt, especially when it's crochet. 

$43
Revolve

More to Come Elise Crochet Halter Top

You'll be pretty in pink all summer long in this crop top.

$54
Revolve

Amuse Society Bayview Shorts

These shorts are so cute and they're on sale, so it's the best of both worlds. 

$50
$33
Revolve

Jenny Straw Small Tote Bag

We're adding one of each of these three colors to cart, especially since they're on sale.

$45
$34
Urban Outfitters

MARVES new york Mulberry Lace Crochet Bucket Hat

Another way to rock the crochet trend? An adorable bucket hat. This one comes in two chic colors. 

$78
Urban Outfitters

BDG Bowen Crochet Hoodie Sweatshirt

Here's a subtle way to rock the trend. This sweatshirt will keep you warm for summer nights sitting on the beach or by the fire. 

$75
Urban Outfitters

Straw Hat

You'll look like a chic coastal grandmother in this bucket hat.

$21
H&M

