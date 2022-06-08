The Summer I Turned Pretty Already Has a Season 2 Update

This summer's already looking pretty!
Season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty hits our small screens June 17. But before we get to see the beloved Jenny Han series come to life, Prime Video has already renewed the series for a second season.
The multigenerational drama, which stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, tells the story of "a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship," according to the series description. "It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."
And showrunner Han is just as excited as us—but also not surprised.
"When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we'd need more than one season to honor the story we are telling," she said in a statement. "To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of season one is beyond my wildest dreams."
Han, who wrote the pilot, continued, noting how much this update means to her.
"I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show," Han shared, "and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story."
And the Amazon executives are thrilled to share the news as well.
"As fans anticipate the beach fun and young romance in the upcoming first season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios shared in the statement. "We're excited to announce more summer to come with a second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Thankfully while we wait for season two, we still have season one to watch in the meantime.
