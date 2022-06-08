The Summer I Turned Pretty Already Has a Season 2 Update

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

This summer's already looking pretty!

Season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty hits our small screens June 17. But before we get to see the beloved Jenny Han series come to life, Prime Video has already renewed the series for a second season.

The multigenerational drama, which stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, tells the story of "a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship," according to the series description. "It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

And showrunner Han is just as excited as us—but also not surprised.

"When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we'd need more than one season to honor the story we are telling," she said in a statement. "To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of season one is beyond my wildest dreams."