Taylor Hawkins' Wife Alison Shares Message on "Unimaginable Grief" After Foo Fighters Drummer’s Death

The wife of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is speaking out for the first time since his death.

In a statement posted on Instagram June 8, Alison Hawkins expressed gratitude for all the love and support her family has received in the past two months.

"My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor," she wrote. "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief."

According to Alison, who had three children with Taylor including Oliver, 16, Annabel, 13, and Everleigh, 8, the rock star was dedicated to delivering the best show possible every time he stepped out on stage. He was also honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters for nearly 25 years.