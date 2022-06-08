Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Celebrates “Next Chapter” With Son Josey After Kindergarten Graduation

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's son Josey Hollis Dorsey has reached a major milestone.
In a June 7 Instagram post, Ryan, who is the late Glee actress' ex-husband, marveled at just how fast their son is growing up as he shared a collection of photos from their 6-year-old's recent kindergarten graduation.
In the sweet snapshots, Ryan and Josey can be seen sporting their best formal looks as they celebrate the end of the school year with lots of hugs, kisses, laughs and, of course, some happy dancing. In one image, Josey can be seen smiling as he proudly holds up his kindergarten certificate to the camera.
The Big Sky actor, 38, took a moment to share his amazement in the post's caption. "Can't believe it but it's officially [peace sign emoji] out Kindergarten !!!" he wrote. "My baby boy is really a big boy now on his way to 1st grade?!"
He continued, "@Joseydorsey I love you so much and you make me so proud to be your Dad! Upward and onward to the next chapter my little man!!"
This isn't the first time that Ryan has chronicled one of Josey's big educational milestones on his social media accounts. Last June, the actor also shared photos from Josey's Pre-K graduation on Instagram, writing, "Fresh outta Pre-K boy! Next Up Kindergarten! #summertime #proudDad."
The father and son duo have been living together for nearly two years following Naya's tragic passing in July 2020. The actress died in a drowning accident in California's Lake Piru while on a boating trip with her son. She was 33.
Ryan posted a poignant Instagram post in honor of Naya while celebrating Mother's Day last month.
"The harder I think about things, it's harder to believe. Un-fu*king-believable, still that this is reality," he wrote in part. "That this is our real life and I have to blink hard & shake my head as if to snap out of it & grasp the facts of it all once and for all."
Ryan concluded his post, "Hug your mommas and grandmas, and love ‘em while you can. Forgive & forget, if you can. You don't wanna maybe wish what if you did one day."