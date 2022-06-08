Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Celebrates “Next Chapter” With Son Josey After Kindergarten Graduation

Watch : Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises "Strong" Son Josey

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's son Josey Hollis Dorsey has reached a major milestone.

In a June 7 Instagram post, Ryan, who is the late Glee actress' ex-husband, marveled at just how fast their son is growing up as he shared a collection of photos from their 6-year-old's recent kindergarten graduation.

In the sweet snapshots, Ryan and Josey can be seen sporting their best formal looks as they celebrate the end of the school year with lots of hugs, kisses, laughs and, of course, some happy dancing. In one image, Josey can be seen smiling as he proudly holds up his kindergarten certificate to the camera.

The Big Sky actor, 38, took a moment to share his amazement in the post's caption. "Can't believe it but it's officially [peace sign emoji] out Kindergarten !!!" he wrote. "My baby boy is really a big boy now on his way to 1st grade?!"