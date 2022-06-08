Peacock's New U.S. Love Island Has a Premiere Date Making Your Summer Way Hotter

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Summer just got a whole lot hotter, because an all-new U.S. version of Love Island is coming to Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streamer announced the exciting news on Jun 8, revealing that the fresh take on the U.K. dating series—which quickly established itself as a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in 2015—is set to kick off next month, with episodes dropping six days a week beginning Tuesday, July 19.

Filming on the California coast, a group of singles will go on a search for love all while experiencing the glitz and glam of a beautiful villa. Not to mention, "naughtier games and sexier challenges," a press release teased. And because this is Love Island, there's bound to be some drama as well.

Throughout the Islanders' stay, they'll have to navigate rising temptations and tense conflicts, especially when it comes time to decide if they want to remain with the person they initially partnered up with or "recouple" with someone new.

Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who will get another shot at love and who will leave the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.