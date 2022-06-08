Johnny Depp's Attorneys Slam "Baseless" Claim About Online Smear Campaign Against Amber Heard

Watch : Amber Heard's Sister Shares Message of Support Post-Verdict

Johnny Depp's legal team is shutting down Amber Heard's smear campaign allegations.

On June 8, attorneys Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, who represented the Pirates of the Caribbean star during his $50 million defamation trial against Heard, appeared on Today to refute the claims the Aquaman actress made against their client following the trial's conclusion on June 1.

Chew said Heard's claims of there being an online smear campaign coordinated against her were "utterly baseless."

"In fact, very early in the case, the prior Chief Judge White had thrown out accounts and counterclaims that related to that," he told anchor Savannah Guthrie. "It was absolutely absurd and baseless."

Depp's lawyers also shut down accusations by Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft, who alleged last week that the jury's verdict was "influenced" by social media.

"I don't think there's any reason to believe that the jurors violated their oath," Chew said. "And again, that suggestion was disappointing to hear."