Johnny Depp's Attorneys Slam "Baseless" Claim About Online Smear Campaign Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's legal team is shutting down Amber Heard's smear campaign allegations.
On June 8, attorneys Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, who represented the Pirates of the Caribbean star during his $50 million defamation trial against Heard, appeared on Today to refute the claims the Aquaman actress made against their client following the trial's conclusion on June 1.
Chew said Heard's claims of there being an online smear campaign coordinated against her were "utterly baseless."
"In fact, very early in the case, the prior Chief Judge White had thrown out accounts and counterclaims that related to that," he told anchor Savannah Guthrie. "It was absolutely absurd and baseless."
Depp's lawyers also shut down accusations by Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft, who alleged last week that the jury's verdict was "influenced" by social media.
"I don't think there's any reason to believe that the jurors violated their oath," Chew said. "And again, that suggestion was disappointing to hear."
Vasquez added that although social media "is everywhere," the jury was "admonished every single night. And they had a tremendous amount of respect for the court and the process, and they were doing the best that they could."
On June 1, a Virginia jury ruled that Heard was accountable for defaming Depp in his $50 million lawsuit against the actress, awarding the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor almost $10.4 million in damages.
Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages from her $100 million countersuit, however, Bredehoft said her client plans to file an appeal.
"She has some excellent grounds for it," Bredehoft said on Today June 2. "We even had tried to get the UK judgment in to dismiss his case because he already had his shot. And that's one of the issues. But also, a number of the evidentiary issues, there was so much evidence that did not come in."
Ahead of Depp's attorneys appearing on both Today and Good Morning America on June 8, Heard's team issued a statement condoning their actions. "It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp's legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom," a spokesperson for Heard said. "What's next? A movie deal and merchandising?"
