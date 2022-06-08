Kristen Stewart Is Making the Gayest Ghost Hunting Show Ever

Watch : Kristen Stewart Felt on Top of the World as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is calling on her supernatural friends for help—and no, we're not talking about the Cullens.

The actress issued a casting call on hairstylist CJ Romero's Instagram June 7. In the video, Kristen shared that she and CJ are "teaming up with Scout on the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever."

According to Kristen, they're specifically looking for LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, mediums, psychics and historians, who are "curious" about starring in their own show.

Suffice to say people are excited about the upcoming project, which is produced by Kristen and Scout Productions, the company behind Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype. Her Twilight co-star Taylor Lautner commented, "LETS GOOO," while Demi Lovato gave a resounding, "Omg YESSSS."

Kristen even got a few potential applicants. E!'s own Tyler Henry commented that "this would be fun." And Demi's friend Matthew Scott Montgomery questioned, "WHAT IF ME & @ddlovato ALREADY HAD A QUEER UFO HUNTING SERIES CAN WE APPLY."