Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Welcome First Baby Together

Almost one month after country star Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler called off their divorce, the couple has welcomed their first child together. Find out more about the announcement below.

By Kisha Forde Jun 08, 2022 12:59 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsCouplesCelebritiesSam Hunt
Watch: Sam Hunt "Feels Great" Being a Married Man

"Bottle it Up" has a whole new meaning for Sam Hunt nowadays.

While performing onstage during his concert held in Nashville on June 7, the 37-year-old country star announced the happy news that he and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler recently welcomed a baby girl.

"I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu," the "Bottle it Up" singer shared with the crowd, which was met with applause, as seen on social media. "I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago."

He continued, "I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks and I just want to say up here on The Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last ten years." 

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

The exact date the couple welcomed their first baby together remains unclear. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment and has not heard back. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

Trending Stories

1

Lori Harvey Shares Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

2

Son of General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner Dead at 27

3

Madonna Biopic Has Found Its Material Girl in Julia Garner

Sam's announcement comes almost one month after he and his wife Hannah, 37, filed to call off their divorce proceedings, according to court documents obtained by E! News in early May. In the documents, which were originally filed in February, Hannah asked a judge to dismiss the case and her request was approved. The couple tied the knot in April 2017, with Hannah initially filing for divorce earlier this year.

Their reconciliation seemingly came right before the arrival of their baby girl.

Trending Stories

1

Lori Harvey Shares Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

2

Son of General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner Dead at 27

3

Madonna Biopic Has Found Its Material Girl in Julia Garner

4

Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty of Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

5

Lori Harvey’s Mom Shares Cryptic Post After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Latest News

How Stephen and Ayesha Curry Make Their Enviable Marriage Work

Update!

Inside Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Super-Private Romance

Your Summer Is Getting Hotter With Peacock's New Love Island

All Rise for the Best Courtroom Shows of All Time

Bachelorette: Meet Contestants Vying for Rachel, Gabby's Hearts

Johnny Depp's Lawyers Deny Involvement in Amber Heard Smear Campaign

Kristen Stewart Is Making the Gayest Ghost Hunting Show Ever