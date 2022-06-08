Madonna Biopic Has Found Its Material Girl in Julia Garner

Watch : Julia Garner Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Her Character Ruth

Julia Garner will vogue her way to the big screen as Madonna.

On June 7, Universal confirmed to E! News that the Inventing Anna actress is the choice to play the role of the "Like a Virgin" singer, however, the film remains in active development.

According to Variety, Julia, 28, "emerged the favorite from over a dozen candidates," including Euphoria's Alexa Demie, Mothering Sunday's Odessa Young and Mayor of Kingstown's Emma Laird. Last year, Madonna, 63, teased singer and actress Florence Pugh as being "up there on the list" of contenders for the role.

"It's a pretty crazy experience so far, I'm just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop," Madonna shared last September. "It's really been a long and arduous process, but it's been really therapeutic as well."

Madonna and Universal first announced plans for the biopic in September 2020. The "Material Girl" singer will direct and write the film with the help of Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.