Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner Found Dead at 27

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Jack and Kristina Wagner have suffered an unimaginable tragedy.

The former couple's son, Harrison Wagner, has died at the age of 27, according to online records obtained by E! News from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office. A spokesperson for the department confirmed to E! News that Harrison was found dead around 5 a.m. on June 6 in a parking lot located in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A cause of death has not been determined and is deferred pending additional investigation.

Police, who were dispatched to the scene in response to a call about a medical emergency, do not suspect foul play at this time, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News on June 7.

Harrison was the youngest son of Jack and Kristina, who co-starred on General Hospital during the '80s and '90s. The soap stars are also parents to 31-year-old son Peter Wagner, while Jack is dad to an adult daughter named Kerry, who reunited with the actor in 2011 after her biological mother gave her up for adoption when she was born.