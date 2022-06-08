Cole Sprouse’s Girlfriend Ari Fournier Reacts to Photo of His Bare Butt

This Instagram post will definitely make you crack a smile.
Cole Sprouse shared a selfie to his Instagram on June 7 that gave fans a good look at his face—and his bare butt. The Riverdale actor captioned the picture with the message, "Good morning to my publicity team."
Naturally, the photoshopped snap—which was seemingly enhanced to give Cole a rounder tush—sent the internet into a frenzy, and followers of the actor did not hold back when it came to making Cole the butt of all jokes.
Cole's girlfriend, Ari Fournier, gave her honest thoughts in the comment section by writing, "how long until this gets taken down." Meanwhile, Cole's Moonshot co-star Mason Gooding also chimed in, writing, "Hate to see you go, love to watch u leave."
And the cheeky comments did not stop there. One user dubbed the photo, "Cole and the giant peach."
His Moonshot co-star Lana Condor gave a simple yet strong response to Cole's post by writing, "No."
This may be Cole's most eye-opening selfie to date, but it's not the first time he made fans do a double take on the ‘gram.
Last week, the 29-year-old shared a few pics with a bushy beard and long mustache, pairing his facial hair with a period costume. And while he looked very in character, it's not clear which character or new project this ensemble was for.
In an interview with GQ magazine published the day prior, Cole hinted at being ready to enter a new era of opportunities after Riverdale ends. The actor—who plays Jughead Jones on the CW show—shared that he and most of his castmates are ready to "wrap it up with a bow" and move on to their next chapter.
Perhaps that new chapter will include more time with Ari, who he last year. The pair seemingly confirmed their romance in March 2021 when they were spotted going for a stroll hand-in-hand.
However, sharing their romance with the web has not been a walk in the park. In his interview with GQ, Cole touched on the "online hate" he received after posting pics with Ari.
"Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately," he told the publication. "Even on my other friends' accounts, it gets taken down."
The pair went Instagram official with their romance in July, marking his first public relationship since he and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart split in March 2020.