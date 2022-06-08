Sophie Turner Goes Into Speech Mode in This The Staircase Finale Sneak Peek

Watch : Sophie Turner in The Staircase Exclusive Peek

It turns out not everybody loves a speech.

Margaret Ratliff (Sophie Turner) attempts to lighten the mood with some encouraging words the night before her father Michael Peterson's (Colin Firth) retrial hearing for the murder of his wife Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette) in this exclusive clip from the June 9 finale of HBO Max's The Staircase.

Surrounded by a large group—including siblings Clayton Peterson (Dane DeHaan), Todd Peterson (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Martha Ratliff (Odessa Young) and their father's partner Sophie Brussard (Juliette Binoche)—Margaret pulls out a golden trophy and says "I have a surprise!"

When somebody asks what she's holding, Michael responds sternly, "It's a silly cup that Kathleen and I bought."

Margaret fills up the trophy and begins to give a speech, but her father cuts her off. "No," Michael says, "please don't start with me."

Michael makes an already tense situation even more heightened, but Margaret pushes on and turns the focus to Sophie.

"Sophie, thank you for being there for our dad," she says. "For fighting for him. You never gave up. I don't think my dad would be here if it weren't for you."