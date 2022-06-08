Joel McHale's Signature Cocktails Come With a Surprise Twist

By Nicole Renna Jun 08, 2022 12:48 AMTags
Watch: Joel McHale's Signature Cocktails--But With a Funny Twist

Comedian Joel McHale shows how to make signature Q Mixers cocktails with a humorous twist and talks "Community reboot." Plus, details on E! series "Celebrity Beef"!

Ingredients

  • 2 oz tequila
  • 3 dashes tabasco
  • 1 dash liquid smoke
  • 8 oz Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix
  • Rim-Tajin
  • raw Jalapeno
  • lemon wedge

Instructions

  1. Moisten rim of pint glass with lemon wedge and add tajin rim
  2. Add tabasco, tequila, liquid smoke and stir vigorously to dissolve
  3. Add ice, pour in Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix, gentle stir and add sliced jalapeno

Ingredients

  • 2 oz of your favorite tequila
  • 5 ox Q Spectacular Margarita Mix
  • 1/2 oz Stubbs sweet honey & spice barbecue sauce
  • 1/2 oz fresh lime juice
  • lime wedge
  • Rim-tajin

Instructions

  1. Moisten rim of glass with lime wedge and add tajin rim
  2. Add barbecue sauce, tequila, and lime juice to glass and stir vigorously to dissolve
  3. Add ice, sliced lime and pour in Q Spectacular Margarita Mix. Gentle stir

