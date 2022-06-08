Joel McHale's Signature Cocktails Come With a Surprise Twist

Watch: Joel McHale's Signature Cocktails--But With a Funny Twist
Comedian Joel McHale shows how to make signature Q Mixers cocktails with a humorous twist and talks "Community reboot." Plus, details on E! series "Celebrity Beef"!
Ingredients
- 2 oz tequila
- 3 dashes tabasco
- 1 dash liquid smoke
- 8 oz Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix
- Rim-Tajin
- raw Jalapeno
- lemon wedge
Instructions
- Moisten rim of pint glass with lemon wedge and add tajin rim
- Add tabasco, tequila, liquid smoke and stir vigorously to dissolve
- Add ice, pour in Q Spectacular Bloody Mary Mix, gentle stir and add sliced jalapeno
Ingredients
- 2 oz of your favorite tequila
- 5 ox Q Spectacular Margarita Mix
- 1/2 oz Stubbs sweet honey & spice barbecue sauce
- 1/2 oz fresh lime juice
- lime wedge
- Rim-tajin
Instructions
- Moisten rim of glass with lime wedge and add tajin rim
- Add barbecue sauce, tequila, and lime juice to glass and stir vigorously to dissolve
- Add ice, sliced lime and pour in Q Spectacular Margarita Mix. Gentle stir