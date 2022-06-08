Penn Badgley Teases You Season 4's Genre Shift: Everything We Know

Watch : Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Celebrity Friends We Needed

Joe Goldberg is headed across the pond for season four—but there's a twist.

Penn Badgley, who plays Joe on Netflix's seductive drama, confirmed that the show's escapades are moving to Europe, but not to Paris like the end of season three suggested. Instead, the action will take place in London—and there's a very simple explanation.

"To be real," Penn told Entertainment Tonight, "it's cheaper."

The European setting won't be the only noticeable change, however. "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format," Penn said. "We're using a different format. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

Okay, you have our attention.

Penn confirmed that Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), whom Joe was last seen stalking in a café at the end of season three, would return in season four—but that's not all, as Penn revealed "there's also some other familiar faces which I think I can [say]."

We hope so, because you just did!