Penn Badgley Teases You Season 4's Genre Shift: Everything We Know

Penn Badgley says change is aflutter in the You universe ahead of season four. See what the actor told fans to expect from the genre-shifting, location-jumping upcoming episodes.

Watch: Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Celebrity Friends We Needed

Joe Goldberg is headed across the pond for season four—but there's a twist.

Penn Badgley, who plays Joe on Netflix's seductive drama, confirmed that the show's escapades are moving to Europe, but not to Paris like the end of season three suggested. Instead, the action will take place in London—and there's a very simple explanation.

"To be real," Penn told Entertainment Tonight, "it's cheaper."

The European setting won't be the only noticeable change, however. "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format," Penn said. "We're using a different format. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

Okay, you have our attention. 

Penn confirmed that Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), whom Joe was last seen stalking in a café at the end of season three, would return in season four—but that's not all, as Penn revealed "there's also some other familiar faces which I think I can [say]."

We hope so, because you just did!

2022 TV Premiere Dates

Theoretically, the change in continent could spark a change in Joe—but Penn isn't so optimistic.

"The problem is in him, it's not so much outside of him so he's trying to change," the actor said. "He is always trying—failing trying."

As for what else to expect from season four, we already know that Lukas Gage has been cast as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate," according to Netflix.

Perhaps Joe as finally met his match.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

As for those rumors that You superfan Cardi B might make an appearance on season four? Well, Penn says "they were trying to make something happen," but it didn't work out.

What's the opposite of "Okurrr?"

For more details on what to expect from the upcoming season four of You, keep scrolling.

Instagram
The Start of Production

In November, the You writers' room teased that production on season four had begun.

"Welcome to the season 4 writers' room, now officially open for business," the post said.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021
A Murderer In Paris

In a surprise twist, the season three finale found Joe in a Parisian café chasing after Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

While sipping an espresso, Joe fantasized about running into her in the City of Love. "Marriage almost ruined both of us, but we escaped." he ruminated. "Maybe the scars on our hearts make them stronger."

While it was unclear if Joe actually tracked down the single mother,  an ominous warning closed out the season: "All I know, mon amour, is I'll search the world if I have to. I will find you."

It turns out setting the fourth season abroad was the idea of You's co-creator Greg Berlanti. But will Joe stay in Paris? That's the question.

Netflix
If Joe Will Return for Henry

At the end of season three, Joe killed his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and left behind their baby Henry. Viewers were left wondering if Joe, however cold-blooded, was really just going to abandon his son forever.

Showrunner Sera Gamble promised answers. "That's going to be an ongoing conversation, because no, you can't pretend something that huge about a character didn't happen," Gamble said in an interview with E! News. "I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will...if we get to the writers room...come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks."

Instagram / Lukas Gage
Joe Has a New Rival

The White Lotus and Euphoria alum Lukas Gage will star in the show's fourth season as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."

According to his character description, Adam is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

It's also teased that Adam may take his wealthy girlfriend for granted. Sounds like the exact situation Joe would like to swoop in to.

GC Images / Getty Images
Joe Goldberg and...Cardi B?!

In November, Cardi B received a letter from Joe Goldberg.

"Hello, You…My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you," it began, borrowing a lyric from Cardi B's song "WAP." "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in, and it's refreshing."

The letter was the culmination of a social media lovefest between Cardi and the real-life Penn Badgley.

Cardi is such a fan of both Penn's and the show's that she pitched an idea for season four.

"So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off @netflix," she tweeted.

Sadly, despite Penn Badgley telling Entertainment Tonight they were "trying to make something happen," it didn't come together. Maybe in season 5?

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Peach 2.0

Peach 2.0? There's a new queen bee in town, and her name is Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

"Kate tends to be 'the adult in the room,' and has embraced the moniker of 'icy bitch,'" Netflix's description teased. "She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers 'arrangements' to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
An American in...London!

Rather than the streets of Paris, Penn Badgley was spotted filming as Joe Goldberg in London. And yes, he's in costume. Can't you spot this dark-colored baseball cap?

In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley confirmed that season four would take place in London. The reason they chose London over Paris?

"To be real, it's cheaper," he said.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
Marienne's Alive, For Now!

Tati Gabrielle will reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy, as the actress was spotted filming the new season in London.

WireImage / GC Images
New Cast Members Announced

On April 1, Netflix announced the new cast that will be joining Penn Badgley and the gang.

Series regulars include Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia and Ed Speleers as Rhys, as well as recurring roles such as Niccy LinAidan ChengStephen HaganBen WigginsEve AustinOzioma WhenuDario CoatesSean PertweeBrad AlexanderAlison Pargeter and Adam James

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Genre Shift

Penn Badgley said that it wouldn't just be the setting getting a facelift in season four, he said that the show itself will feel distinct and new.

"The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format," he told Entertainment Tonght. "It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works."

