Christy Carlson Romano Reveals Her Disney Channel “Crush” That She Dated IRL

Watch : Kim Possible Star Christy Carlson Romano READS Fan Tweets

The real-life Disney Channel romance we never knew we needed.

Christy Carlson Romano spilled all the tea during an exclusive interview with E! News, where she answered fans' burning questions. One Twitter user even asked if she ever had a crush on a fellow Disney Original Movie star.

"I dated my DCOM crush actually," she revealed in the exclusive E! News clip on June 7. "My DCOM crush was Shawn Ashmore."

Christy, 38, said she "went on a few dates" with the actor after starring together in the 2002 Disney Channel movie Cadet Kelly, but the relationship ended there.

She continued, "It was nothing serious and he was a true gentleman," adding, "he's a very nice guy."

While Christy and Shawn, 42, didn't live happily ever after, she met and fell in love with writer-producer Brendan Rooney while studying at Barnard College. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and now share daughters Isabella, 7, and Sophia, 3.