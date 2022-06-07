Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shares Why She’s Trying to Prioritize Her Own "Needs"

Watch : Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis is emphasizing the importance of caring for yourself while caring for others.

In an Instagram Story shared on June 7, Emma reposted her own quote shared by The Women's Alzheimer's Movement's Instagram account. The message read, "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself."

Emma, who is married to Bruce Willis, first gave these wise words during her May 19 interview with The Bump. And now, she's sharing a few more thoughts about her mantra.

"When you put everyone's needs above your own, no one wins," Emma said on Tuesday. "I don't do this perfectly but I really am trying so I can be the best I can be for the people I love and adore."

The model—who shares daughters Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8, with the actor—has been open about the struggles that come with being a caregiver after Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, aphasia is a language disorder that can impact one's ability to understand, speak, read or write.