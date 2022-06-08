The Secrets of Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry's Fiercely Sweet Love Story

Watch : Tom Cruise Put Top Gun: Maverick Cast Through BOOTCAMP

Miles Teller recently came across a nugget of wisdom on Twitter.

"If a woman asks you if you notice anything different about her, then you say, 'Yes, baby, I'm constantly amazed at your beauty,'" the actor shared on the May 12 episode of Barstool Sports' Starting 9 podcast.

He admitted that he hadn't yet tried it out on his wife of two-and-a-half years, Keleigh Sperry, who at the time had been asking her husband what he thought of the dresses she was picking out for the various stops on his Top Gun: Maverick press tour. But Teller had confidence that, "if you do it with sincerity," such a line could work.

As it turns out, he thought all the dresses looked great ("I don't think I'm the best person to ask for that") and sincerely thinks Sperry is drop-dead gorgeous no matter what she wears. The "girl of my dreams," he called her when marking their second wedding anniversary last September.