Jamie Chung Shares Insight Into Family Life With Bryan Greenberg and Their Twin Boys

Watch : Jamie Chung Talks Motherhood With Twin Sons

When you become a parent, you see things in a whole new way.

It's certainly the case for Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg, who welcomed twin boys last October. As their sons continue to reach new milestones, both Mom and Dad are focused on keeping their kids protected from life's unexpected surprises.

"I have young kids who are just starting to crawl around the house," Jamie exclusively shared with E! News. "There are so many things that I didn't know before becoming a new mother that I needed to know in order to keep my kids safe."

So, Jamie joined forces with Duracell to launch the Duracell Power Safely Check, a collection of new educational resources for caregivers to learn about battery safety.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 39-year-old offered a rare look inside her new reality as a mom and explained why she has new perspective on home safety.