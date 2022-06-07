Why Andy Cohen Thinks the Queer Eye Reboot Wouldn’t Have Been Successful on Bravo

Andy Cohen revealed why he doesn't think Netflix's Queer Eye "would have been a hit" on Bravo. See what he had to say here.

The Queer Eye reboot may not have gotten a "bravo" from the original network's viewers!

The Queer Eye reboot, starring Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo and Bobby Berk, premiered in 2018 on Netflix. But while it may be a hit, Andy Cohen stands by Bravo's decision to not pick up the series, noting that he doesn't "think it would have been a hit" on the cable network.

"I don't think people are watching linear television the way that they're watching Netflix," Cohen said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "I think it premiered on Netflix and people loved it and whatever."

He continued, noting that he stands by Bravo's decision to not produce the show, "It was gonna be super expensive, Queer Eye was a very expensive show to make. I think Bravo probably made the right move not doing that show."

Okay, maybe so. But can we start a petition to get Cohen to guest star next season?

The wildly successful reboot—which was originally titled Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and ran on Bravo from 2003 to 2007—is currently on its sixth season, which premiered in late 2021, and is currently filming season seven in New Orleans.

And while Bravo may not have picked up the series, it has plenty of noteworthy shows on its roster including The Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck, Top Chef, Vanderpump Rules and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix

Bravo and E! News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

