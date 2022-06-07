Why Andy Cohen Thinks the Queer Eye Reboot Wouldn’t Have Been Successful on Bravo

Watch : "Queer Eye's" Bobby Berk's Revealing DMs

The Queer Eye reboot may not have gotten a "bravo" from the original network's viewers!

The Queer Eye reboot, starring Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo and Bobby Berk, premiered in 2018 on Netflix. But while it may be a hit, Andy Cohen stands by Bravo's decision to not pick up the series, noting that he doesn't "think it would have been a hit" on the cable network.

"I don't think people are watching linear television the way that they're watching Netflix," Cohen said on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "I think it premiered on Netflix and people loved it and whatever."

He continued, noting that he stands by Bravo's decision to not produce the show, "It was gonna be super expensive, Queer Eye was a very expensive show to make. I think Bravo probably made the right move not doing that show."

Okay, maybe so. But can we start a petition to get Cohen to guest star next season?