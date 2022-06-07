Kelly Clarkson Shares What “Really Helped” Her Through Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Watch : What Kelly Clarkson Wants Out of Her 40s

Kelly Clarkson is getting by with a little help from her friends.

On the June 6 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 40-year-old host sat down with Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire of The Chicks and opened about how she found the "strength" to get through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"Female friendships," Kelly shared with the country band, whose members have all gone through their own divorces. "I think that's what really helped me"

The "Since U Been Gone" singer added that "music can be also therapeutic" for her.

Kelly—who shares daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 6 with Brandon—first filed paperwork to dissolve her marriage to the 45-year-old talent manager in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, the American Idol alum had been married to Brandon for over six years, with a source telling E! News that the split "came out of nowhere."