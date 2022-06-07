Sam Waterson's Fate on Law & Order Season 22 Revealed

Watch : Sam Waterson Thanks Fans For His Law & Order Return

Don't worry Law & Order fans, District Attorney Jack McCoy isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Sam Waterston returned for season 21 of the NBC revival series earlier this year. And now, it has been reported that the actor will return for season 22 of the crime drama. This contract renewal makes Waterston the longest-running cast member in the series, with soon-to-be 18 seasons under his belt.

This news follows the announcement that Anthony Anderson, who starred as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for the upcoming season. Last year, both Anthony and Waterston signed one-year deals.

The Dick Wolf-created series originally aired from 1990 to 2010 and returned this year after a 12-year hiatus.

When Waterston's return was first announced last year, Wolf said, "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90."