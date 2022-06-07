Why Chuck Lorre Couldn't Watch Two and a Half Men for a Couple of Years

Watch : "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE

Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre took a Charlie Sheen-induced viewing sabbatical from his own show.

Sheen was fired from the CBS comedy in March 2011 after increasingly erratic behavior, including verbal attacks on Lorre in which he publicly asked for him to be fired.

Later that month, the actor subsequently filed a $100 million lawsuit against Lorre, which the parties settled in September of that year.

In 2018, Sheen apologized to Lorre in a radio interview. "I kind of poisoned the waters and I take responsibility for all of that," he told The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "I was really stupid and juvenile. [Chuck]'s one of the best and the brightest that this industry has ever had the pleasure of witnessing."

In the aftermath, Lorre wasn't able to watch Two and a Half Men given the bad blood—but that's all changed.

"There were a couple of years there where I couldn't watch it," Lorre told Variety on June 7. "It was too hurtful. I can enjoy them all now. You know, he did a brilliant job."