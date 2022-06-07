Why Chuck Lorre Couldn't Watch Two and a Half Men for a Couple of Years

Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre took a Charlie Sheen-induced viewing sabbatical from his own show.
Sheen was fired from the CBS comedy in March 2011 after increasingly erratic behavior, including verbal attacks on Lorre in which he publicly asked for him to be fired.
Later that month, the actor subsequently filed a $100 million lawsuit against Lorre, which the parties settled in September of that year.
In 2018, Sheen apologized to Lorre in a radio interview. "I kind of poisoned the waters and I take responsibility for all of that," he told The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "I was really stupid and juvenile. [Chuck]'s one of the best and the brightest that this industry has ever had the pleasure of witnessing."
In the aftermath, Lorre wasn't able to watch Two and a Half Men given the bad blood—but that's all changed.
"There were a couple of years there where I couldn't watch it," Lorre told Variety on June 7. "It was too hurtful. I can enjoy them all now. You know, he did a brilliant job."
Sheen appeared on 177 episodes of Two and a Half Men from 2003 to 2011 alongside co-stars Jon Cryer, Angus T. Jones, Holland Taylor and Conchata Ferrell. In fact, Lorre said the unique synergy between the cast is what helped pull him back.
"The chemistry between him and Jon and Angus and Holland Taylor," Lorre said, "and, oh my goodness, Conchata Ferrell, who has passed away. It was a beautiful cast."
After Sheen's character was killed off the show, Ashton Kutcher replaced him for the final four seasons from 2011 to 2015. Kutcher played Walden Schmidt, a billionaire who bought the house owned by Sheen's character following his death.
In 2013, Sheen attempted to mend fences with Lorre, tweeting: "Hey Chuck. I have an idea that u need to hear after I make amends to you and yours. Which I will do in person. xox c"
It's unclear if the two ever met, but now that Lorre's back watching reruns of the show they turned into a smash hit, maybe bygones can finally be bygones.
Lorre has also created some of the most successful sitcoms of the past decade, including The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Mom, as well as Netflix's The Kominsky Method starring Michael Douglas.