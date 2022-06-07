Lori Harvey’s Mom Marjorie Shares Cryptic Post After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Watch : Steve Harvey on Daughter Lori's Split From Michael B. Jordan

Looks like Marjorie Harvey has Lori Harvey's back.

On June 6, the 57-year-old fashionista, who is married to Steve Harvey, shared a cryptic video message from actress Jennifer Lewis on her Instagram Stories, two days after news surfaced that her daughter Lori had split from Michael B. Jordan after more than a year of dating.

"You sit in s--t too long, it stops smelling," Jennifer said in the six-second clip. "So come the f--k outta there."

While it's not confirmed what she was referring to, Marjorie's repost comes just days after news broke that Lori and Michael—who began dating in November 2020—had called it quits. People first reported the news on June 4 and quoted a source close to the couple as saying that "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken" and "still love each other."

However, being heartbroken didn't stop the Creed actor from stepping out in public. The following day, he was spotted with rapper Cordae for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco, Calif.