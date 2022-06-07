Watch : Google's Top Searched 2019 Celebrity Weddings

Another royal wedding is on the way!

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is engaged to Shaman Durek Verrett. Her Highness, 50, shared the news on Instagram June 7.

"I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with," she wrote alongside a photo that gave fans their first look at her engagement ring. "Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man."

According to his website, Shaman Durek, 47, is "a close spiritual adviser to celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow [and] Nina Dobrev."

He also celebrated his engagement to Princess Märtha Louise with his own Instagram post. "She said YES!" he wrote. "When you know you know. There is nothing better than having clarity as a man that the woman that stands in front of you is the one. I'm overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of a goddess in my eyes."