Another royal wedding is on the way!
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is engaged to Shaman Durek Verrett. Her Highness, 50, shared the news on Instagram June 7.
"I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with," she wrote alongside a photo that gave fans their first look at her engagement ring. "Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man."
According to his website, Shaman Durek, 47, is "a close spiritual adviser to celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow [and] Nina Dobrev."
He also celebrated his engagement to Princess Märtha Louise with his own Instagram post. "She said YES!" he wrote. "When you know you know. There is nothing better than having clarity as a man that the woman that stands in front of you is the one. I'm overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of a goddess in my eyes."
Shaman Durek then expressed his hope for their future. "Together as a soulful spiritual couple, we will use our power to support the people to create a world based in love and acceptance," he continued. "Changing the world through our love. Love expands beyond all barriers and conditions. Love is free and transparent. It invites growth and foundation. It shows human beings we are more than our fears, our hate or social conditioning."
Calling her the "love of my life," Shaman Durek described how Princess Märtha Louise "sees all aspects of me, and I see all of her."
"I am a guy who loves a girl who loves me back," he added. "I get to show and demonstrate to this divine woman how much I love her for the rest of my life. I am the happiest I ever been."
The couple also received a congratulatory message from Princess Märtha Louise's parents King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway. "His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen extend their heartiest congratulations to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett on the occasion of their engagement," a statement read, "and wish the couple all the best for their future together."
Princess Märtha Louise, who is fourth in line to the throne, was previously married to writer Ari Behn. Together, they welcomed three daughters: Maud, 19; Leah, 17; and Emma, 13. Princess Märtha Louise and Ari split in 2016 and divorced in 2017. He died in December 2019 at the age of 47.
Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek made their romance Instagram official in May 2019.
"When you meet your twin flame, you know," she wrote in part of her post. "I have been lucky enough to have met mine. @shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear. He makes me laugh more than anyone, has the most profound wisdom to share and all the bits in between from the diversity of his being. I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next."