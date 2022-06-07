Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin Reacts to Being Called "Desperate" After Proposing to Thomas Jacobs

Watch : Becca Kufrin Shares "The Bachelor" Engagement Predictions

Becca Kufrin isn't afraid to write her own love story.

Last month, the Bachelorette alum announced her engagement to Thomas Jacobs, revealing that she was actually the one who proposed as "the ultimate plot twist." And while many Bachelor Nation stars were thrilled for Becca taking matters into her own hands, the 32-year-old recently shared that she's also received her fair share of criticism for the unconventional move.

"We've received so much love from people, but I've also seen comments where people are like, 'She's desperate,'" Becca said on the June 7 episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "But why does it, as a female, make me desperate to want to [propose] to somebody? If Thomas in a week were to do the exact same thing, no one says he's desperate. It doesn't make sense to me. The logic's not there."

Becca went on to explain that she decided to be the one to pop the question because she knew "what works" in her relationship with Thomas, who she met on the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise last summer. "I knew that he would be so appreciative and supportive of it," she said. "He would never be offended if the female proposed to the man. So, it's like, why should that matter who does it?"