Mrs. American Pie Lands a Comedy Legend for Its Already Stacked Cast

We thought the cast of Apple TV+'s upcoming series Mrs. American Pie couldn't get any better, but boy were we wrong! See the icon that's joining Kristen Wiig and Allison Janney.

By Daniel Trainor Jun 07, 2022 7:43 PMTags
TVRicky MartinKristen WiigLaura DernAllison JanneyCelebrities
Watch: Carol Burnett "Gobsmacked" Over Her Own Golden Globes Award

The Mrs. American Pie ensemble keeps getting sweeter.

Carol Burnett has signed on to the upcoming Apple TV+ series, according to TVLine

Burnett joins an already star-studded roster including Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Leslie Bibb, and Josh Lucas. To top it all off, Laura Dern is in talks for a role, as well. 

Quick, somebody write a new entry for "dream cast" in the dictionary.

Mrs. American Pie follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to break into the exclusive Palm Beach high society scene. Burnett will play Norma, "the grande dame of Palm Beach high society and a keeper of secrets," according to the streamer. 

"As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today," the streamer continues, "'Who gets a seat at the table?' 'How do you get a seat at the table?' 'What will you sacrifice to get there?'"

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel and from showrunner Abe Sylvia, one of the writers and producers of Dead To MeMrs. American Pie doesn't have a release date yet.

That gives us plenty of time to find the perfect caftan for premiere night.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The series marks the first recurring role for the 89-year-old icon since she appeared on CBS' Hawaii Five-O from 2013 to 2016. More recently, she hosted Netflix's 2018 A Little Help with Carol Burnett, in which children offered their opinions and advice to adults everyday issues.

Trending Stories

1

Lori Harvey Shares Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

2

You’ll Be Shocked to See Kylie Jenner’s "Free the Nipple" Bikini

3

See Olivia Munn in First Photos From Tales of the Walking Dead

4

Proof Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli's Romance Is In Full Bloom

5
Exclusive

See Khloe Kardashian Grill Kris Jenner About Being Secretly Married

Latest News

Becca Kufrin Reacts to "Desperate" Claims After Proposing to Boyfriend

Mrs. American Pie Lands a Comedy Legend for Its Stacked Cast

Exclusive

James Kennedy Teases Vanderpump Rules Relationship Changes

Step Inside Bryce Dallas Howard's "Organically Glamorous" L.A. Home

Exclusive

How Christy Carlson Romano Inspired Her Kim Possible Character

Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann On Why He Didn’t Cast Harry Styles

Exclusive

Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Life as New Parents