Mrs. American Pie Lands a Comedy Legend for Its Already Stacked Cast

Watch : Carol Burnett "Gobsmacked" Over Her Own Golden Globes Award

The Mrs. American Pie ensemble keeps getting sweeter.

Carol Burnett has signed on to the upcoming Apple TV+ series, according to TVLine.

Burnett joins an already star-studded roster including Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Leslie Bibb, and Josh Lucas. To top it all off, Laura Dern is in talks for a role, as well.

Quick, somebody write a new entry for "dream cast" in the dictionary.

Mrs. American Pie follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she attempts to break into the exclusive Palm Beach high society scene. Burnett will play Norma, "the grande dame of Palm Beach high society and a keeper of secrets," according to the streamer.

"As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today," the streamer continues, "'Who gets a seat at the table?' 'How do you get a seat at the table?' 'What will you sacrifice to get there?'"