James Kennedy Says "Everyone" Will Be in New Relationships on Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Stars Reveal Season 10 SECRETS!

Things at SUR are about to change.

With so much off-screen drama going down in the Vanderpump Rules world, star James Kennedy hinted that several shakeups are headed the show's way ahead of production on season 10.

"Everyone's about to be in a new relationship," James said in an exclusive interview with E! News on June 5 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet.

Since season nine wrapped up earlier this year, there have been several VPR relationship changes, including James' own relationship with co-star Raquel Leviss.

James popped the question to Raquel in May 2021 after five years of dating, but the pair broke things off a few months later in December. James then made his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, in March 2022.

Also in March, longtime couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce after 12 years together. With two pairs now getting fresh starts, the cast's dynamics are certainly going to change this season.