James Kennedy Says "Everyone" Will Be in New Relationships on Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Things at SUR are about to change.
With so much off-screen drama going down in the Vanderpump Rules world, star James Kennedy hinted that several shakeups are headed the show's way ahead of production on season 10.
"Everyone's about to be in a new relationship," James said in an exclusive interview with E! News on June 5 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet.
Since season nine wrapped up earlier this year, there have been several VPR relationship changes, including James' own relationship with co-star Raquel Leviss.
James popped the question to Raquel in May 2021 after five years of dating, but the pair broke things off a few months later in December. James then made his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, in March 2022.
Also in March, longtime couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their divorce after 12 years together. With two pairs now getting fresh starts, the cast's dynamics are certainly going to change this season.
As for the show's other couples? "Ariana [Madix] and I are still going strong," Tom Sandoval assured E! News. Also, fans will see more than just relationship drama, according to Sandoval.
Sandoval said that he and Schwartz's bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, will be opening soon, and that he will be releasing solo music in addition to performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras.
Ariana is having her own business successes, as she told E! News, "My cocktail company, DFH [Drink From Home], is just really killing it right now."
One of the perks of the cast's reality TV fame is the chance to create new opportunities for themselves, something Sandoval said he doesn't take lightly.
"Seeing the opportunity that we're given, the platform that we're given," he said, "I would feel almost guilty if I didn't take full advantage of that lucky opportunity that I've been given, we all have been given."
Ariana added, "I think all of us know that it's not gonna last forever, so we wanna make the most of it."
