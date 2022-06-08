Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Porsha Williams Shares Easy Breezy Summer Dresses

We included these products chosen by Porsha Williams because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Porsha is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is a fun time of the year for most of us, with lots of events and trips on the calendar. If you want to look and feel put-together without planning outfits, a one-piece style is the way to go. Nothing beats the ease of just wearing a dress, right? Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams describes herself as a "dress girl," elaborating, "I love a summer dress. I'm not the girl who really wears shorts a lot. I just want to go in my closet and put something on and go." Same here, girl.

"I think Amazon has probably crowned me at this point as the Amazon queen. I've been obsessed with Amazon. This has been a dream come true for me to show you guys some of my favorite items," the Bravo star said during an Amazon Live stream.

The reality TV star shared her favorite summer dresses with Amazon shoppers, including tips on how to style each look, and whether you should size up or down. If you want to feel like you're shopping with your girl Porsha, check out her affordable Amazon finds. As per usual, Porsha really comes through.