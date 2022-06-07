Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Life as New Parents

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' happiness is just beginning.
Close to one month after first introducing their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on social media, both parents are adjusting well to their new title as parents.
"Nick and Priyanka are doing great," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "They really are so in love, like they're still in their honeymoon phase. It's very cute and sweet."
Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra is staying with the new parents and lending an extra set of hands to help take care of Malti, the source added before praising Priyanka for her own motherhood skills. "Priyanka is very organized," the source shared. "She knows all the tips and tricks to take care of her."
Back on Mother's Day, Priyanka celebrated the special occasion by sharing the first photo of baby Malti. In the post, which was also shared by Nick, the couple expressed gratitude for all the support they received after welcoming their first child via surrogate.
"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the pair wrote on May 8. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."
The parents continued, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass."
As both Mom and Dad balance their busy careers—Priyanka is filming Citadel while Nick is performing in Las Vegas with the Jonas Brothers—the parents are hoping to keep their family life on the private side.
At the same time, it's hard for both parties not to gush about their newest family member.
"Life is beautiful," Nick told Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly on May 16. "She's a gift and we're just so blessed that she's back home."