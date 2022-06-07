Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Life as New Parents

Watch : Nick Jonas GUSHES Over Life as a Father to Baby Girl Malti Marie

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' happiness is just beginning.

Close to one month after first introducing their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on social media, both parents are adjusting well to their new title as parents.

"Nick and Priyanka are doing great," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "They really are so in love, like they're still in their honeymoon phase. It's very cute and sweet."

Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra is staying with the new parents and lending an extra set of hands to help take care of Malti, the source added before praising Priyanka for her own motherhood skills. "Priyanka is very organized," the source shared. "She knows all the tips and tricks to take care of her."

Back on Mother's Day, Priyanka celebrated the special occasion by sharing the first photo of baby Malti. In the post, which was also shared by Nick, the couple expressed gratitude for all the support they received after welcoming their first child via surrogate.