Farrah Abraham Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status After Kissing Musician

Don't let some PDA fool you!
Earlier this week, Farrah Abraham appeared to be off the market when she was photographed holding hands with musician Mack Lovat. In fact, the pair was spotted kissing on the lips while enjoying an afternoon at a Los Angeles park.
But in a plot twist, Farrah exclusively shared with E! News that she remains single.
"I decided not to date Mack. He could not handle public attention well," she said. "I'm more confident in my life at this time and while I'm dating on new terms and rules from my 12-step principles program and taking it easy, I look forward to dating as I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life and I want to share that with someone special."
The former Teen Mom star recently stepped away from the public eye to visit a trauma treatment center. While it's unclear how long she stayed at the center, the former MTV reality star recently described the experience as "life changing."
As Farrah explores her dating options, she is keeping her 13-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham at top of mind.
"I know what she would not approve of," she told E! News. "I look forward to my daughter meeting someone who is worthy of being embraced by our family as I know this clearly from dating 10 years on and off. At this time, I separate giving someone a chance and my family life as that is best for my parenting style."
Dating aside, Farrah is focused on creating a special summer for her daughter. Recently, the pair traveled to Hawaii to celebrate a birthday.
"To my 31st, The one I've been waiting for… she's here," Farrah wrote on Instagram. "Sobriety, healed & blessed, the best gift in the entire world @sophialabraham."
And in between family time and upcoming summer camps, Farrah assures her followers that she's much more focused on making moves than headlines.
"I'm at a university full time & working on my comedy TV specials," she said. "I need someone who can keep up and not make me feel like a sugar mama."