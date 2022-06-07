RHOA: Here's What Happened After Shereé Whitfield Was Stood Up by Boyfriend Tyrone

Watch : RHOA Stood Up, Jersey Shore Side Pieces & 90 Day's Gym Jealousy

Shereé Whitfield's boyfriend wasn't just tardy for the party—he didn't show up at all.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star traveled two hours to meet Tyrone, her beau of several years, on the Bravo series' June 5 episode; however, he not only stood her up but also refused to take any of her calls after the fact. To add insult to injury, Shereé only made the trip after Tyrone told her he could no longer meet her in New York like they originally planned.

Naturally, she's still heartbroken on the upcoming RHOA. "Tyrone left me in a city that I'm unfamiliar with—not a text, not a call," she says in Bravo Insider's sneak peek, explaining that when Tyrone did eventually reach out, he acted like nothing had happened. "Like, the first thing you should've said to me was, 'Babe, let me explain.' Something. So I said, 'Hey, let me call you back,' and I just never called back."

"I don't want to talk to him right now," Shereé adds. "I ain't really left the house since I been back. It's f--king humiliating."