Johnny Depp Dedicates First TikTok to “Unwavering Supporters” Following Amber Heard Court Battle

Watch : Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Verdict: Legal Expert REACTS

Johnny Depp has officially joined the for you page in a big way.

On June 7, the 58-year-old shared a clip that included a video montage of himself that appears to have been taken amid his highly publicized court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.



"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters," he captioned the post. "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you."

The actor's first TikTok—he joined on June 6—comes just six days after a Virginia jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp. Though the Pirates of the Caribbean star was not in the courthouse June 1 when the verdict was read, he immediately spoke out in a statement, thanking the jurors for giving "me my life back."