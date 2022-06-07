Selena Gomez Shares Affordable Drugstore Beauty Finds

We included these products chosen by Selena Gomez because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Selena Gomez's makeup brand Rare Beauty is a personal favorite. In a sea of celebrity-owned beauty lines, these products truly stand out, but they aren't the only items in the star's beauty routine. She recently did a drugstore beauty product haul that she described as "super affordable and works." She didn't give any additional insights in her TikTok video, but I did an investigation so you don't have to. I hit pause, took screenshots, and found all the products in her easy-to-do routine.

A complicated skincare routine sounds luxurious and all, but who has the time for that? Selena's video included five products, which is something I can get on board with. Let's break down Selena's drugstore beauty finds.