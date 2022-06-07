The Miz Has Moves: Watch the WWE Star Nail a Dancing With Myself Routine

Watch : Dancing With Myself Exclusive Dance Tutorial

It turns out that Mike "The Miz" Mizanin can crush it in the ring and on the dance floor.

The WWE star is set to appear on the Tuesday, June 7 episode of NBC's Dancing With Myself—the competition series inspired by social media's recent dance crazes—and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come.

As the above clip shows, Mike has been tasked with teaching the series' contestants (everyday people, not professionals!) a routine set to Rascal Flatts' hit song "Life Is a Highway." The Dancing With Myself stars will have to memorize the choreography and subsequently perform the arrangement as part of the Dance Along challenge.

Thankfully for them, Mike's instructions are both informative and entertaining. "Alright, let's go!" he says enthusiastically before launching into the dance, which features body rolls, air guitars and moves he's dubbed the "welcome to the world" and the "cha-ching."