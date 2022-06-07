Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Landon Barker’s High School Graduation

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s son Landon is now a high school graduate. See the touching message he and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, wrote to the teen.

Forget all the small things worth celebrating. This moment is a really big deal.

On June 5, Travis Barker shared a sweet black-and-white snap of himself with his son, Landon Barker, in honor of the 18-year-old's high school graduation. "So proud of you @landonasherbarker," he captioned the post. "It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can't wait to witness all the amazing things you're going to do and become."

The Blink 182 rocker, who shares Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, added, "Congratulations on graduating, I love you."

Kourtney Kardashian also celebrated her stepson being a class act, commenting, "I am so proud of you @landonasherbarker!!"

Travis—also father to daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who he shares with his Shanna—and Kourtney—mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and, Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disicktied the knot May 22 in Italy, with all of their children in attendance. The couple is now enjoying their lives as newlyweds and as a blended family of eight.

Now that Landon, who goes by the stage name OTG Landon, has graduated high school, maybe he can focus on following in his father's footsteps full-time. In Oct. 2018, he dropped his first single "Don't Need Her" and has since released several songs, including "Holiday" and "Trust." The teen also models and is collaborating with boohooMAN for a line that is slated to be released on June 15.

In February, Travis shared a picture on Instagram hugging Landon during the Grammy nominee's show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles after they performed on the stage together. As Travis wrote, "Proud of you son."

