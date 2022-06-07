Inside the "Emotional Moment" Shay Mitchell Introduced Daughter Atlas to Baby Rome

No pretty little lies about it: Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel's 2-year-old daughter Atlas loves being a big sister to baby Rome.
Just a few weeks after the couple welcomed their second child, a source close to the actress revealed what it was like for their firstborn to meet her younger sibling for the very first time.
"It was an emotional moment having Atlas meet her new baby sister," the insider exclusively told E! News, "and she is already loving being an older sister."
The source said Shay had been "talking to Atlas about the baby coming for months" to ensure she was prepared and that the toddler loved helping her mom get everything ready. As the insider put it, "Shay wanted to make sure she was included and understood that a baby sister was coming."
So how is the family of four settling in? "Shay is doing really well, and her second pregnancy was easier than the first," the source continued. "She worked up until she gave birth and is already easing back into work. She is definitely enjoying her time at home and soaking in all of the first moments with the baby but has also been checking in on all of her brands. She's really driven and is also eager to get back to working out when she's cleared."
The source said Shay gave birth "a little over two weeks ago," and the Pretty Little Liars alum confirmed Rome's arrival to E! News on June 4.
"I recently just had my second child, and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her," Shay said at a pop-up event for The BÉIS Motel, a brick and mortar experience for her travel brand, at The Grove in Los Angeles. "It's really special to come and visit my other baby."
She also gave a sweet shout-out to Matte, calling him a "great" dad. "I think when you find someone who has the same morals as you, it makes parenting a lot easier," Shay continued. "It's definitely a partnership. Finding somebody who has similar morals to you is extremely important."
And she said watching Atlas be a big sister to Rome has been one of her greatest joys, calling it "the coolest thing."
As for how Shay and Matte picked the name Rome, the Dollface star shared on Instagram that the moniker was a tribute to her late grandmother Romaine.
"Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul—I'm certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy," Shay wrote on the social network June 5 alongside the first photo of her newborn. "We're so happy you're here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my 'person,' my Grandma Romaine."