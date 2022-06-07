Exclusive

Jurassic World: Dominion’s DeWanda Wise Praises Co-Star Laura Dern for Changing an “Industry”

Jurassic World: Dominion star DeWanda Wise gushed to E! News about her co-star Laura Dern at the movie’s June 6 Hollywood premiere. See what she had to say below.

DeWanda Wise is paying homage to those who came before her. 

During the June 6 Hollywood premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion, the 38-year-old actress, who plays Kayla Watts in the iconic dinosaur franchise, boasted exclusively to Live From E! about her co-star Laura Dern, who has played the role of Dr. Ellie Sattler since 1993.

"It's a dream come true," DeWanda shared with hosts Naz Perez and Rocsi Diaz. "The thing about Laura specifically is not only did she create this icon and change an industry—paleontology has shifted because of her portrayal of Dr. Sattler. She also has a career that I just love and I admire her now as a human, too."

DeWanda wasn't the only cast member who gushed about Laura. Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing in the Jurassic franchise, also had nothing but nice things to say about working with the Academy Award winner. 

"This is a big deal for me," Bryce, 41, shared with Live From E!. "Jurassic Park was a movie that changed all of our lives—and not just the film itself, specifically the performances as actors."

She added, "To have Laura come and not just be a part of this movie, but lead this film, really completes this journey. It validates everything. It's really exciting. I geek out over it constantly. It's awesome."

Jurassic World: Dominion is out in theaters on June 10.

