You Have to See the Wild Raptor Claw Crocs Scott Haze Wore to the Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

Sticking with the dinosaur theme, actor Scott Haze showed up to the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion wearing a pair of raptor-inspired Crocs. See the sweet reason why he chose the shoes.

Watch: Scott Haze Debuts Dino-Themed Shoes at Jurassic World Premiere

Welcome to Jurassic Crocs.

Scott Haze showed off some ferocious footwear when he hit the red carpet for at the world premiere of Universal Pictures' Jurassic World Dominion, held at Los Angeles' world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre on June 6.

For his big night, the 38-year-old accessorized sleek dark suit with a wild pair of grey Crocs, featuring raptor claws and an eyeball coming out the toes.

"Crocs made these exclusive shoes, and I decided to wear them because they're going to donate 3,000 pairs to the Mully Children's Family in Kenya," Scott told Live From E! of his comfy kicks and their good cause. "Three thousand kids that have never had shoes like this."

The actor continued, "It's remarkable organization that's changing the world. They've rescued over 50,000 children. And I thought I wear them to help out."

In Jurassic World Dominion—the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise and the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy— Scott portrays new character Rainn Delacourt, alongside returning stars Chris Pratt​, Bryce Dallas Howard​Laura Dern​, Sam Neill​ and Jeff Goldblum.

photos
20 Secrets About the Jurassic Park Franchise Revealed

The film will hit theaters on June 10, nearly 30 years after Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park first premiered. The 1993 blockbuster went on become the highest-grossing film ever at the time, a record held until the release of Titanic in 1997.

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

And while Scott turned heads with his footwear at the premiere, he is hardly the first star to rock Crocs on a red carpet. At the 2021 Oscars, Questlove accessorized his all-black button-down look with a gold pair of the famous rubber clogs. Nick Cannon also made a statement at the BET Hip Hop Awards that year showing up in boxers, a bathrobe and mismatching Crocs.

Back in October, Elliot Page attended the Balenciaga runway show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a sleek black suit teamed with chunky, studded, open-back shoes, which clearly took inspiration from the official Crocs brand.  

Crocs have become so "in" that Justin Bieber even teamed up with the brand for a limited edition collaboration collection.

"I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally," Justin said in 2020. "With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear." 

Keep scrolling to see all the stars as they arrive to the Jurassic World Dominion premiere.

