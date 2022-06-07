See Laura Dern Crash "Sister" Bryce Dallas Howard's Interview at Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

Name a more dino-mite duo. We'll wait.
Bryce Dallas Howard had nothing but loving words for her Jurassic World Dominion star co-star Laura Dern after the two crossed paths during an interview Live From E! at the movie's Hollywood premiere on June 6. While Bryce was speaking with Naz Perez and Roxy Diaz on the red carpet, Laura—who reprises her role of Dr. Ellie Sattler in the Jurassic franchise's latest installment—snuck up behind her castmate, resulting in one epic exchange.
"This is a big deal for me," Bryce raved. "Jurassic Park was a movie that changed all of our lives—and not just the film itself, specifically the performances as actors."
The 41-year-old added, "To have Laura come and not just be a part of this movie, but lead this film, really completes this journey. It validates everything. It's really exciting. I geek out over it constantly. It's awesome."
Likewise, Laura couldn't help but to praise her co-star. Calling Bryce her "sister," Laura gushed, "There was no more incredible moment than standing side by side with this amazing goddess, this powerhouse."
"No one in my career has looked out for me more," she continued. "I just want to say—and I know she will agree—there are some ferocious, giant creatures in this movie [and] we together had to tackle the dinosaurs of this industry."
According to Dern, she and Bryce were "roommates" during the filming of Jurassic World Dominion, which required its stars to isolate together amid the pandemic. After spending so much time in a bubble, Dern now considers the entire cast—which includes Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie—as family.
"This is a true family," she said. "I feel so privileged to be part of it."
Elsewhere in their joint interview, Bryce and her co-star had a little fun chatting about another one Laura's other iconic roles: Big Little Lies' Renata Klein. Quoting Laura's character from the HBO series, Bryce quipped, "I will not not be rich!"
Bryce amusingly added, "We could solve all the world's problems if we just sent Renata, right?"
Jurassic World Dominion is out in theaters on June 10.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)