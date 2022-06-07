Exclusive

See Laura Dern Crash "Sister" Bryce Dallas Howard's Interview at Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

Jurassic World Dominion's Bryce Dallas Howard had the best reaction when co-star Laura Dern crashed her Live From E! interview at the film's red carpet premiere. See it below.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 07, 2022 3:20 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetInterviewsExclusivesJurassic ParkLive From E!CelebritiesJurassic WorldNBCU
Watch: Laura Dern SURPRISES Bryce Dallas Howard at Jurassic Premiere

Name a more dino-mite duo. We'll wait.

Bryce Dallas Howard had nothing but loving words for her Jurassic World Dominion star co-star Laura Dern after the two crossed paths during an interview Live From E! at the movie's Hollywood premiere on June 6. While Bryce was speaking with Naz Perez and Roxy Diaz on the red carpet, Laura—who reprises her role of Dr. Ellie Sattler in the Jurassic franchise's latest installment—snuck up behind her castmate, resulting in one epic exchange.

"This is a big deal for me," Bryce raved. "Jurassic Park was a movie that changed all of our lives—and not just the film itself, specifically the performances as actors."

The 41-year-old added, "To have Laura come and not just be a part of this movie, but lead this film, really completes this journey. It validates everything. It's really exciting. I geek out over it constantly. It's awesome."

Likewise, Laura couldn't help but to praise her co-star. Calling Bryce her "sister," Laura gushed, "There was no more incredible moment than standing side by side with this amazing goddess, this powerhouse." 

photos
Jurassic World Dominion Premiere Red Carpet Fashion

"No one in my career has looked out for me more," she continued. "I just want to say—and I know she will agree—there are some ferocious, giant creatures in this movie [and] we together had to tackle the dinosaurs of this industry."

 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to Dern, she and Bryce were "roommates" during the filming of Jurassic World Dominion, which required its stars to isolate together amid the pandemic. After spending so much time in a bubble, Dern now considers the entire cast—which includes Chris PrattSam NeillJeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie—as family.

"This is a true family," she said. "I feel so privileged to be part of it."

Elsewhere in their joint interview, Bryce and her co-star had a little fun chatting about another one Laura's other iconic roles: Big Little Lies' Renata Klein. Quoting Laura's character from the HBO series, Bryce quipped, "I will not not be rich!"

Bryce amusingly added, "We could solve all the world's problems if we just sent Renata, right?"

Trending Stories

1

Lori Harvey Shares Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

2

The Royal Family Honor Harry & Meghan's Daughter Lilibet on 1st B-Day

3

See Keanu Reeves’ Sweet Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Jurassic World Dominion is out in theaters on June 10.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Lori Harvey Shares Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

2

The Royal Family Honor Harry & Meghan's Daughter Lilibet on 1st B-Day

3

See Keanu Reeves’ Sweet Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

4

Johnny Depp Joins TikTok Amid Amber Heard Trial Win

5

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Look Smitten, No Butts About It

Latest News

Jurassic World's Scott Haze Wears Raptor Claw Crocs at Premiere

Exclusive

See Laura Dern Crash "Sister" Bryce Dallas Howard's Interview

Exclusive

Jeff Goldblum Reacts to His Viral Shirtless Jurassic Park Meme

Exclusive

Chris Pratt Gives Details on Baby Eloise With “Amazing” Wife Katherine

You Don't Want to Miss This OG Jurassic Park Reunion

Exclusive

Jurassic’s Daniella Pineda Recalls "Shocking" Sweating Dinosaur

Exclusive

Becca Tilley Gives Update About Her Romance With Hayley Kiyoko