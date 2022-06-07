See Laura Dern Crash "Sister" Bryce Dallas Howard's Interview at Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

Watch : Laura Dern SURPRISES Bryce Dallas Howard at Jurassic Premiere

Name a more dino-mite duo. We'll wait.

Bryce Dallas Howard had nothing but loving words for her Jurassic World Dominion star co-star Laura Dern after the two crossed paths during an interview Live From E! at the movie's Hollywood premiere on June 6. While Bryce was speaking with Naz Perez and Roxy Diaz on the red carpet, Laura—who reprises her role of Dr. Ellie Sattler in the Jurassic franchise's latest installment—snuck up behind her castmate, resulting in one epic exchange.

"This is a big deal for me," Bryce raved. "Jurassic Park was a movie that changed all of our lives—and not just the film itself, specifically the performances as actors."

The 41-year-old added, "To have Laura come and not just be a part of this movie, but lead this film, really completes this journey. It validates everything. It's really exciting. I geek out over it constantly. It's awesome."

Likewise, Laura couldn't help but to praise her co-star. Calling Bryce her "sister," Laura gushed, "There was no more incredible moment than standing side by side with this amazing goddess, this powerhouse."