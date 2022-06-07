Chris Pratt Gives Details on Baby Girl Eloise With “Amazing” Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Watch : Chris Pratt Talks the End of Jurassic World Franchise

Chris Pratt knows how to train a dinosaur, but a baby? Well, he's got some help for that.

The Jurassic World Dominion star welcomed baby daughter Eloise with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on May 21, joining sister Lyla Maria who was born in August 2020. Chris said Katherine, whom he married in June 2019, gets the credit for holding everything together.

"Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts," the actor told Live From E! at the film's June 6 premiere in Los Angeles. "She just really knows what to do. I’ll follow her lead."

Chris, who has played Owen Grady in three Jurassic World movies—including Jurassic World Dominion, in theaters June 10—said the latest film marks the final chapter in the Jurassic saga.

The actor told us he does get hands-on in the diaper department—and even compared the experience to his T-Rex co-stars.

"Luckily they smell worse than dino droppings, but they're much smaller," Chris joked. "They are much more manageable."